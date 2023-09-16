Atlético de Madrid visited the always complicated Mestalla stadium this afternoon to face Valencia in one of the most exciting duels of this 5th round of the League. Simeone’s team lost 3-0 and with that, things will have to improve for the Champions League.
These are the five games that Atleti will have to face in the coming weeks.
Lazio vs Atlético de Madrid, 1st day of the Champions League group stage
Atlético de Madrid’s next commitment will be its debut in the 2023/24 Champions League. The red and whites have an affordable group with Feyenoor, Lazio and Celtic. The Italian team will be the first rival.
Atlético de Madrid vs Real Madrid, 6th matchday of LaLiga
On the sixth day, Atlético de Madrid and Metropolitano will prepare to play the derby against their eternal rival. The visit of Real Madrid will be the first big test for Simeone’s team at the start of the season.
Osasuna vs Atlético de Madrid, 7th matchday of LaLiga
In the last week of September we will have a midweek League match. The roiblanco team will visit the state of El Sadar to face Osasuna, in an exciting duel where sparks always fly.
Atlético de Madrid vs Cádiz, 8th matchday of LaLiga
Atlético de Madrid will begin the month of October by hosting Cádiz at the Civitas Metropolitano on matchday 8 of the League. The rojiblancos will have to get the three points in their stadium to stay at the top of the table.
Atlético de Madrid vs Feyenoord, 2nd day of the Champions League group stage
After facing Cádiz, Atleti will play their second Champions League match, the first at the Metropolitano, against Feyenoord. The rojiblancos aspire to be first in the group but for that they cannot fail at home.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
lazio
|
09/19
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
real Madrid
|
09/24
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
The league
|
Not available
|
Osasuna
|
09/28
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
The league
|
Not available
|
Cadiz
|
1/10
|
21:30 ESP, 16:30 ARG, 13:30 MX
|
The league
|
Not available
|
Feyenoord
|
4/10
|
18:45 ESP, 13:45 ARG, 10:45 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
