Arsenal won against Burnley on matchday 12 of the Premier League by a score of 3-1. Although the game became complicated with Burnley’s tie at the beginning of the second half, Arteta’s men have been able to take advantage of Tottenham’s defeat and are now second and have a very interesting schedule. These are his next matches:
When we return from the November national team break we will have a very interesting match. Brentford continues to be a stronghold against Premier teams and they will make things very difficult for Arsenal.
They will face each other again but this time it will be in the Gunners’ fiefdom. After the first leg, Arsenal will have to receive a visit from Lens to continue their journey through the UEFA Champions League.
The Gunners are looking to get closer to City, and winning these types of matches against clearly inferior rivals is the basis for building a good streak of results in the Premier League.
Arsenal is one of the most difficult rivals for the newly promoted teams. Barring a surprise, they will take the three points from this weekday match.
Aston Villa receives Arsenal at Villa Park for what aims to be the match of the day. Emery’s team is one of the most consistent in the league, and can make things difficult for Arsenal.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Brentford
|
November 25
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Lens
|
November 29th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar+
|
Wolves
|
December 2
|
16:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 09:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Luton
|
December 5th
|
21:15 ESP, 17:15 ARG, 14:15 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Aston Villa
|
December 9
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
