Arsenal won at the last moment against Brenford in a match that seemed to get complicated for the visitors. Manchester City’s tie left the lead in the air, and Arsenal is the new leader of the Premier League thanks to Havertz’s goal in the 87th minute. This is the schedule of Arsenal’s next matches, which hosts Lens this week:
They will face each other again but this time it will be in the Gunners’ fiefdom. After the first leg, Arsenal will have to receive a visit from Lens to continue their journey through the UEFA Champions League.
The Gunners are looking to get closer to City, and winning these types of matches against clearly inferior rivals is the basis for building a good streak of results in the Premier League. Even so, a very dangerous game because Wolverhampton does not throw any game.
Arsenal is one of the most difficult rivals for the newly promoted teams. Barring a surprise, they will take the three points from this weekday match.
Aston Villa receives Arsenal at Villa Park for what aims to be the match of the day. Emery’s team is one of the most consistent in the league, and can make things difficult for Arsenal.
Arsenal will travel to the Netherlands for the last match of the group stage, and hope to do so as a qualifier for the next round. PSV could play for second place in the group with Lens on this day, so it will be a tough game for Arteta’s team.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
RC Lens
|
November 29th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar+
|
Wolves
|
December 2
|
16:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 09:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Luton Town
|
December 5th
|
21:15 ESP, 17:15 ARG, 14:15 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Aston Villa
|
December 9
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
PSV
|
December 12th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar+
