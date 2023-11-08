Arsenal’s schedule presents an intriguing challenge for the fans and the team. With 5 games on the horizon, the Gunners face a litmus test. Despite this, they achieved an extremely important victory against Sevilla by a score of 2-1. Thus, these are the challenges that follow.
Finally, Mikel Arteta’s men will have to face a newly promoted team who is currently in the relegation zone. Mikel Arteta and Vincent Kompany will face each other on the bench after having done so so many times on the pitch
When we return from the November national team break we will have a very interesting match. Brentford continues to be a stronghold against Premier teams and they will make things very difficult for Arsenal.
They will face each other again but this time it will be in the Gunners’ fiefdom. After the first leg, Arsenal will have to receive a visit from Lens to continue their journey through the UEFA Champions League.
The Gunners are looking to get closer to City, and winning these types of matches against clearly inferior rivals is the basis for building a good streak of results in the Premier League.
Arsenal is one of the most difficult rivals for the newly promoted teams. Barring a surprise, they will take the three points from this weekday match.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Burnley
|
November 11th
|
4:00 p.m.
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Brentford
|
November 25
|
6:30 p.m.
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Lens
|
November 29th
|
9:00 p.m.
|
UCL
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Wolves
|
December 2
|
4:00 p.m.
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Luton Town
|
December 5th
|
9:15 p.m.
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
