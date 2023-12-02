After the exciting duel against Wolverhampton, Arsenal is preparing to face a challenging schedule of matches. With key matchups in the Premier League and European competitions, fans are eagerly anticipating how the team will deal with this crucial period. Expectations are on the rise as the Gunners seek to consolidate themselves as contenders in the Champions League and Premier League.
Arsenal is one of the most difficult rivals for the newly promoted teams. Barring a surprise, they will take the three points from this weekday match.
Aston Villa receives Arsenal at Villa Park for what aims to be the match of the day. Emery’s team is one of the most consistent in the league, and can make things difficult for Arsenal.
Arsenal will travel to the Netherlands for the last match of the group stage, and hope to do so as a qualifier for the next round. PSV could play for second place in the group with Lens on this day, so it will be a tough game for Arteta’s team.
On matchday 17, Arsenal faces Brighton in a crucial match. The Gunners, eager to consolidate their position in the Premier League, will look for three points at home. With a solid defense and a fit attack, they will face Brighton, a competitive team.
On the anticipated matchday 18, Arsenal clashes with Liverpool in a stellar clash between two titans of the Premier League. Both teams, located at the top of the table, will fight for supremacy.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Luton Town
|
December 5th
|
21:15 ESP, 17:15 ARG, 14:15 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Aston Villa
|
December 9
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
PSV
|
December 12th
|
18:45 ESP, 14:45 ARG, 11:45 MX
|
UCL
|
MOVISTAR CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
|
Brighton
|
December 17
|
15:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 08:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Arsenal
|
December 23th
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
#schedule #Arsenals #games #victory #Wolves