Today, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal faced Luton Town in the match corresponding to matchday 15 of the Premier League. The Gunners took the victory at the last moment in a fast-paced match with many goals. The match ended 3-4 with a goal from Declan Rice in the 97th minute to give Arsenal the victory, which remains the leader of the Premier.
Below we show you the schedule with Arsenal’s five next games:
Aston Villa receives Arsenal at Villa Park for what aims to be the match of the day. Emery’s team is one of the most consistent in the league, and can make things difficult for Arsenal.
Arsenal will travel to the Netherlands for the last match of the group stage, and hope to do so as a qualifier for the next round. PSV could play for second place in the group with Lens on this day, so it will be a tough game for Arteta’s team.
On matchday 17, Arsenal faces Brighton in a crucial match. The Gunners, eager to consolidate their position in the Premier League, will look for three points at home. With a solid defense and a fit attack, they will face Brighton, a competitive team.
On the anticipated matchday 18, Arsenal clashes with Liverpool in a stellar clash between two titans of the Premier League. Both teams, located at the top of the table, will fight for supremacy.
Finally, Mikel Arteta’s men will receive a visit from West Ham to play the nineteenth matchday of the Premier League. This will be the last game of the year in their stadium
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Aston Villa
|
December 9
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
PSV
|
December 12th
|
18:45 ESP, 14:45 ARG, 11:45 MX
|
UCL
|
MOVISTAR CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
|
Brighton
|
December 17
|
15:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 08:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Liverpool
|
December 23th
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
West Ham
|
December 28th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
