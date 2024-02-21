Arsenal will have a complicated schedule during these weeks with the second leg of the Champions League round of 16, and Premier League clashes that we already know are never easy. In the Premier, it doesn't matter what position the team is in, they always come out to bite and the teams they are going to face are especially in need of points, each one from their perspective to be able to save themselves or reach the much desired European positions.
After this exciting duel against Porto, these are the next commitments that the Gunner team will have to face.
Arsenal vs Newcastle, 26th matchday of the Premier League
The Premier League returns to the Emirates Stadium which will witness an exciting duel on February 24, 2024, when Arsenal host Newcastle. One of the two teams is fighting to enter the European places, while the other would be just 2 points away from the lead to be able to win the long-awaited Premier League that narrowly escaped them last year.
Sheffield United vs Arsenal, 27th matchday of the Premier League
Arsenal will visit Sheffield United on March 4. Mikel Arteta's men hope to get a victory from this match in which they face what is currently the last place in the Premier League. The locals have won only 1 of the last 5 games played, and a -43 in goals this season does not speak very well of their defensive capacity.
Arsenal vs Brentford, 28th matchday of the Premier League
The next match that the Gunners will have to face will be in the Premier League, again at the Emirates Stadium, this time against Brentford, a team that finished ninth last season, but that is, is in the middle of the table and cannot Things turn out exactly as they would like. 25 points in 25 games and a negative balance in goal difference make Brentford's season something to improve.
Arsenal vs Porto, second leg of the Champions League round of 16
After the match that just took place in the first leg of the round of 16, we already know how this return match is going to play out. No matter what the result is, we know that both teams are going to die in the second leg of the tie, since qualifying for the Champions League quarterfinals is a very big milestone that all players want to achieve.
Arsenal vs Chelsea, 29th matchday of the Premier League
And to close this quintuple of matches, we have one of the best confrontations today and ever in the Premier League. One of the many London derbies, where Arsenal, in full swing, will face a Chelsea that is not at its best but with a very young squad capable of standing up to any rival.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Newcastle
|
February 24th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Sheffield United
|
March 4
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Brentford
|
March 9
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Porto
|
March 12
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Chelsea
|
March 16
|
13:30 ESP, 09:30 ARG, 06:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
