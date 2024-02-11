Arsenal visited the Olympic Stadium in London this Sunday to face West Ham in the match corresponding to matchday 24 of the Premier League. Arteta's team overcame their rival, whom they ended up defeating by a crushing 0-6, in a match they already led 0-4 at half-time.
William Salida, Bukayo Saka on two occasions, Gabriel Magalhaes, Leandro Trossard and Declan Rice, were the scorers of the match. With that victory, Arsenal remains in third position in the table with 52 points, just two behind Liverpool, which is the leader of the Premier, although Manchester City still has a game in hand.
After this exciting duel against West Ham, these are the next commitments that the Gunners will have to face.
Burnley vs Arsenal, 25th matchday of the Premier League
The next match for Arteta's team will be a visit to Burnley, one of the teams that was promoted from the Championship and which, furthermore, is not having a good season. They currently occupy the penultimate position in the Premier League table, so, in principle, the match should not escape Arteta's team.
Porto vs Arsenal, first leg of the Champions League round of 16
The Champions League is back, and Arsenal will play their round of 16 first leg in the second week of the competition. The Gunners will travel to Portugal to play this round of 16 match against Porto. The Portuguese team qualified for this phase after finishing second in a group they shared with FC Barcelona, among others, while the English team was first in their group and will play the second leg at home. A very interesting tie awaits us and it will surely not disappoint anyone.
Arsenal vs Newcastle, 26th matchday of the Premier League
The Premier League returns to the Emirates Stadium which will witness an exciting duel on February 24, 2024, when Arsenal host Newcastle, a team that is fighting to enter the European places. Expectation is growing around this confrontation that promises intensity and action in the top English competition.
Sheffield United vs Arsenal, 27th matchday of the Premier League
Arsenal will visit Sheffield United on March 4. Mikel Arteta's men hope to get a victory from this match in which they face what is currently the last place in the Premier League.
Arsenal vs Brentford, 28th matchday of the Premier League
The fifth match that the Gunners will have to face will be in the Premier League, again at the Emirates Stadium, this time against Brentford, a team that is in the middle of the table but wants to continue putting distance between themselves and the relegation places.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Burnley
|
February 17th
|
16:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 09:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Port
|
February 21st
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Newcastle
|
February 24th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Sheffield United
|
March 4
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Brentford
|
March 9
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
