The schedule of Arsenal's next five games after beating Burnley in the Premier League

Arsenal will have a complicated schedule during these weeks with two Champions League games, and Premier League clashes that we already know are never easy. In the Premier, it doesn't matter what position the team is in, they always come out to bite and against some young Gunners willing to take on the world, it's not going to be any different, although Arteta's men are managing to have another magnificent season after second place in the last year.
After this exciting duel against Burnley, these are the next commitments that the Gunner team will have to face.
Porto vs Arsenal, first leg of the Champions League round of 16
The Champions League is back, and Arsenal will play their round of 16 first leg in the second week of the competition. The Gunners will travel to Portugal to play this round of 16 match against Porto. The Portuguese team qualified for this phase after finishing second in a group that was not particularly complicated, while the English were first in their group and will play the second leg at home. A very interesting tie awaits us and it will surely not disappoint anyone.
Arsenal vs Newcastle, 26th matchday of the Premier League
The Premier League returns to the Emirates Stadium that will witness an exciting duel on February 24, 2024, when Arsenal receives Newcastle, a team that is fighting to enter the European places, while Arsenal would be only 3 points behind leadership to be able to win the long-awaited Premier League that last year narrowly escaped them.
Sheffield United vs Arsenal, 27th matchday of the Premier League
Arsenal will visit Sheffield United on March 4. Mikel Arteta's men hope to get a victory from this match in which they face what is currently the last place in the Premier League. The locals have won only 3 games this season, and the 13 points they have are very little compared to the 20 that mark relegation right now.
Arsenal vs Brentford, 28th matchday of the Premier League
The next match that the Gunners will have to face will be in the Premier League, again at the Emirates Stadium, this time against Brentford, a team that finished ninth last season, but this season is in the middle of the table and cannot Things turn out exactly as they would like. Even so, having recovered players for this second half of the season will help them achieve victories.
Arsenal vs Porto, second leg of the Champions League round of 16
And here we will have the second match of the round of 16, the second leg, which will be played in London, where after the first leg, the tie will be completely defined and we will be able to check which team is the one that goes