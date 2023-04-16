The Águilas del América defeated Cruz Azul again in the Young Classic. Those led by coach Fernando Ortíz took advantage of the numerical advantage after the expulsion of Michael Estrada, to win the score 3-1.
The Americanista goals were the work of Alejandro Zendejas (41′ and 46′) and Henry Martin (61′). With this victory, the Azulcremas reached 28 points and momentarily stayed in second place in the competition. The Máquina goal was from Uriel Antuna (11′).
Here we present you what are the next games of America in the regular phase of. Closing 2023.
América vs Pumas – Round 16 – Liga MX
The next match for América will be extremely complicated, and it is that they receive a visit from the Pumas on the field of the Azteca Stadium.
Those of Coapa are wide dominators of this type of commitment, since the last time they fell against the auriazules was on February 17, 2019 by a score of 1-0.
FC Juárez vs América – Round 17 – Liga MX
On the last date, those directed by coach Fernando Ortíz will be closing their activity when they visit the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium to measure forces against the Bravos.
The capitalists want to continue their hegemony against the border, since in the last 5 games they have 4 wins and a draw.
Here the next matches of America
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Hour
|
Competition
|
cougars
|
April 22
|
9:10 p.m.
|
MX League
|
FC Juarez
|
28th of April
|
9:05 p.m.
|
MX League
