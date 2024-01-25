On Wednesday, January 24, 2024, on the field of the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium, the Braves received at Eagles of Americafor the early duel on matchday four, corresponding to the Clausura 2024 tournament.
The azulcremas took the lead on the scoreboard very early in the game, just in the sixteenth minute, through Chilean Diego Valdés. At eighty-four of the match, the Spaniard Álvaro Fidalgo put the final 2-0 for the capital, who have nine points out of a possible nine at this start of the campaign.
America has a clear football parentage over the Hidrorayos del Necaxa. Of the last six confrontations between these two squads, the azulcremas have simply won them all, so they will enter this match as clear favorites.
The matches between America and Striped They tend to be highly contested, and the statistics of the last five games say it all: two wins for América, two for Monterrey and only one draw. Without a doubt, this looks to be one of the most even matches of the day.
In the last five confrontations between America and Lion, América has one victory, León another and the rest have all been draws. The memory of what was experienced in the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament appears as an interesting incentive prior to this dawn match of the tournament.
The last time America and Pachuca They faced each other, the azulcremas had a round match. They won, they scored and they liked it, in the duel played on the Azteca stadium field. The final result was 4-0, and from that moment on the Águilas practically became invincible in the 2024 Clausura tournament.
America has three consecutive victories over the Blue Cross Celestial Machine. Since that enigmatic 7-0, the cement producers have not even been able to rescue a draw against the azulcremas. The last celestial victory takes us back to matchday number sixteen of the 2021 Apertura tournament.
#schedule #América39s #games #result #Juárez
Leave a Reply