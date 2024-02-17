Saturday, February 17, Hidalgo stadium field. The Pachuca Tuzos They received a visit from Eagles of America, who took to the field with the intention of regaining the overall lead. The match corresponded to matchday number seven of the Clausura 2024 tournament, an instance in which the teams begin to stand out in the general table.
Erick Sánchez played in a great way and with a double, he ended up defeating the current Mexican soccer champion. Meanwhile, the goal for the azulcremas was from Julián Quiñones, but it was not enough.
America and Mazatlan They have only faced each other seven times, and the numbers totally favor the azulcremas, since they have only lost once. The other six matches ended in victory for the Eagles. There is no record of ties between these two squads.
America has three consecutive victories over the Blue Cross Celestial Machine. Since that enigmatic 7-0, the cement producers have not even been able to rescue a draw against the azulcremas. The last celestial victory takes us back to matchday number sixteen of the 2021 Apertura tournament.
America has four games without being able to beat the Atlas Red-and-Black, although, of the last three matches, all have ended in a draw. The azulcremas' last victory over the 'foxes' was on matchday number four of the already somewhat distant Apertura 2021 tournament.
The last victory of Tigers against the Águilas del América, it occurred in the first leg quarterfinals of the 2019 Apertura tournament. Since then they have faced each other eleven times, with eight wins for the azulcremas and only three draws.
Of the last ten confrontations between America and Chivasthose of the Sacred Flock have only achieved three victories, while the azulcremas have left with five victories and only two draws.
