On Saturday, January 13, 2024, the Tijuana Xolosdirected by Miguel: the 'Piojo' Herrera, received a visit from the brand new champion of Mexican soccer: the Eagles of Americawho faced the commitment with a 100% Mexican base, to give their main players a rest.
What looked like it would be a completely border night, ended up being a pure party for the azulcremas, who took the three points from the Caliente stadium in the final minutes of the match, with a double from the Mexican Salvador Reyes.
The last time the Gallos Blancos of the Queretaro They defeated the Águilas del América, it was in the 2020 Apertura tournament, in a resounding 4-1 win for the Queretaro team. Since then they have faced each other six times, América has won three games and the other three were draws.
Of the last five confrontations between America and the Ciudad Juarez Braves, the azulcremas have been victorious four times and have only lost once. They suffered this defeat precisely the previous tournament, when the border team surprised the capital's team by defeating them as a visitor.
America has a clear football parentage over the Hidrorayos del Necaxa. Of the last six confrontations between these two squads, the azulcremas have simply won them all, so they will enter this match as clear favorites.
The matches between America and Striped They tend to be highly contested, and the statistics of the last five games say it all: two wins for América, two for Monterrey and only one draw. Without a doubt, this looks to be one of the most even matches of the day.
In the last five confrontations between America and Lion, América has one victory, León another and the rest have all been draws. The memory of what was experienced in the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament appears as an interesting incentive prior to this dawn match of the tournament.
#schedule #América39s #games #beating #Tijuana
Leave a Reply