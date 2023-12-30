Al-Nassr beat Al Taawon by a score of 1-4 in their last match of 2023 on matchday 19 of the Saudi Pro League. Marcelo Brozovic, Aymeric Laporte, Otavio and Cristiano Ronaldo scored in this match and their team remains in second position in the table.
Cristiano Ronaldo increased his scoring streak this year and reached 54 goals.
Cristiano Ronaldo's team ends a great 2023 with hope in all competitions, and they will open their 2024 with a highly anticipated match: the possible “last dance” of Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi. These are their next games:
The beginning of the month of February will give us a friendly match in which two of the great players in history will face each other. Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi will meet again on the pitch
The two most in-form teams in the Saudi Pro League will play a friendly match after both have faced Inter Miami. This is the last “preparation” match for the round of 16 of the AFC Champions League.
In the exciting confrontation between Al Nassr and Al Fateh, both teams show a burning desire for victory. The palpable rivalry and the quality on the field promise a vibrant clash. With captivating playing styles, fans expect an intense battle in every corner of the field.
Cristiano Ronaldo's men will travel to face Al Shabab on the twentieth round of the Saudi league championship. Al Nassr wants to remain at the top of the table and will face a mid-table club.
Finally, Al Nassr will face Al Hazem SC. In principle, Cristiano Ronaldo's men should not have any problem winning this match
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Inter Miami
|
February 1st
|
19:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 11:00 MX
|
Friendly
|
Marca.com
|
Al-Hilal
|
February 8th
|
19:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 11:00 MX
|
Friendly
|
Marca.com
|
Al-Fateh
|
February 15
|
19:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 11:00 MX
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Marca.com
|
Al-Shabab
|
February 22
|
19:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 11:00 MX
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Marca.com
|
Al-Hazem
|
7 of March
|
19:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 11:00 MX
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Marca.com
