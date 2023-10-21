Al-Nassr has won against Damac FC in matchday 10 of the Saudi Pro League. With this result they are placed in third position in the league, overcoming a 0-1 deficit with another goal from Cristiano Ronaldo, who now has 11 in the competition, and one more from Anderson Talisca. These are Al-Nassr’s next matches:
The Qatari team is one of the strongest rivals in Al-Nassr’s group in the AFC Champions League, so we will see a nice match. Al-Duhlail has so far not been able to win a match in this group stage and needs the points.
Al-Nassr has managed to reverse his bad start in the Saudi Pro League and has now won 6 consecutive games in the domestic competition. Continuing to add 3 by 3 is essential for the team to remain at the top of the table.
Al Nassr will have to play the round of 32 against Al-Ettifaq of Carrasco and Banega. A life or death duel to be in the next round of the competition. A priori they start as favorites.
Al Nassr will face Al Khaleej on matchday 12 of the Saudi Pro League, a match that was going to be played on November 1 but has been moved to day 4 to give the players a rest.
Al-Duhlail and Al-Nassr will play the first game of the second round of the group stage in a match that will be marked by what happens the previous day, where they will meet for the first time in the season.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Al-Duhlail
|
October 24th
|
20:00 ESP, 15:00 ARG, 12:00 MX
|
AFC Champions League
|
Al-Fayha
|
October 28
|
17:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 9:00 MX
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Al-Ettifaq
|
30th of October
|
16:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 8:00 MX
|
King’s Cup
|
Al-Khaleej
|
November 4th
|
20:00 ESP, 15:00 ARG, 12:00 MX
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Al-Duhlail
|
November 7
|
20:00 ESP, 15:00 ARG, 12:00 MX
|
AFC Champions League
