Al-Nassr has won against Al Tai in the eighth round of the Saudi Pro League. The team led by Cristiano Ronaldo has a very busy schedule, with commitments in the AFC Champions League and league games ahead. This is your calendar:
Here we go with the second day of the Arab Champions League. Those from CR7 will face Istiqlol and will try to reach matchday two at the top of the standings.
After that Arab Champions clash, they will be local again to face Abha in the domestic league, another match in which they should not encounter any problems to win and remain in the top group.
As if that were not enough, they will once again be home in their stadium for the Saudi league, although with several days of rest in between: on October 20, the rival will be Damac.
The Qatari team is one of the strongest rivals in Al-Nassr’s group in the AFC Champions League, so we will see a nice match.
Al-Nassr has managed to reverse his bad start in the Saudi Pro League and has now won 6 consecutive games in the domestic competition. Continuing to add 3 by 3 is essential for the team to remain at the top of the table.
#schedule #AlNassrs #matches #victory #Tai