Al-Nassr have not been able to break Al-Hilal’s unbeaten streak in their first Saudi Pro League match, but they remain second in the standings and are alive in all three competitions this season. Nassr lost 3-0 with a goal from MIlinkovic-Savic and a double from Mitrovic.
Cristiano’s team has 34 points in the Saudi Arabian league, while Al Hilal escapes in first position with 41. The following games are key for them, this is their schedule:
More news about the Saudi Arabian league
After this tough Saudi league match, Al Nassr will have to play an AFC Champions League match against Istiqtol on the opposite field. This will be the sixth date of the competition for Al-Nassr virtually qualified to the next round.
Al Nassr will return to the league competition and will do so in their stadium in front of their fans to face a mid-table team such as Al Riyadh.
Al-Nassr will face Al-Shabab again for the third time this season. The last match was won by Al-Nassr 4-0 with a double from Cristiano Ronaldo.
Al Nassr will return to the league competition and will do so in their stadium to face off against a team that is slowly approaching the top positions.
Al-Nassr travels to one of the most difficult stadiums in the championship, the home of al-Ittihad. Karim Benzema’s team is not going through its best moment, but they remain one of the superpowers of the Saudi league.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Istiqlol
|
December 5th
|
17:00 ESP, 13:00 ARG, 10:00 MX
|
AFC Champions League
|
Marca.com
|
Al-Riyadh
|
December 8
|
19:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 11:00 MX
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Marca.com
|
Al-Shabab
|
December 11
|
19:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 11:00 MX
|
King’s Cup
|
Marca.com
|
Al-Etifaq
|
December 22th
|
19:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 11:00 MX
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Marca.com
|
Al-Ittihad
|
December 26
|
19:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 11:00 MX
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Marca.com
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#schedule #AlNassrs #matches #defeat #AlHilal #Saudi #Arabian #league