Following a crushing 4-1 victory over Al Riyadh, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr faces a challenging schedule. With renewed momentum, the next five matchups promise to be crucial. Fans wait with anticipation to see how the team will continue its winning streak under the influence of the legendary CR7.
Al-Nassr will face Al-Shabab again for the third time this season. The last match was won by Al-Nassr 4-0 with a double from Cristiano Ronaldo.
Al Nassr will return to the league competition and will do so in their stadium to face off against a team that is slowly approaching the top positions.
Al-Nassr travels to one of the most difficult stadiums in the championship, the home of Al-Ittihad. Karim Benzema’s team is not going through its best moment, but they remain one of the superpowers of the Saudi league.
In the long-awaited confrontation between Al-Taawoun and Al-Nassr, emotion overflows. Two titans of Saudi football meet in an epic clash. The rivalry will fuel the flames of competition as both teams seek victory.
In the exciting confrontation between Al Nassr and Al Fateh, both teams show a burning desire for victory. The palpable rivalry and the quality on the field promise a vibrant clash. With captivating playing styles, fans expect an intense battle in every corner of the field.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Channel
|
Al Shabab
|
December 11
|
19:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 11:00 MX
|
King’s Cup
|
brand.com
|
Al Ettifaq
|
December 22th
|
19:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 11:00 MX
|
Saudi League
|
brand.com
|
Al Ittihad
|
December 26
|
19:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 11:00 MX
|
Saudi League
|
brand.com
|
Al Taawoun
|
December 30
|
19:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 11:00 MX
|
Saudi League
|
brand.com
|
Al Fateh
|
February 15
|
19:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 11:00 M
|
Saudi League
|
brand.com
