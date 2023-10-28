Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr is on the path to victory. He has not known defeat since August 18.
This weekend, the Yellow Wave beat Al Fahya 1-3 with a double from Anderson Talisca and a goal from Otávio.
Below we show you the schedule of the next 5 matches of the Saudi team:
Al Nassr will have to play the round of 32 against Al-Ettifaq of Carrasco and Banega. A life or death duel to be in the next round of the competition. A priori they start as favorites.
Al Nassr will face Al Khaleej on matchday 12 of the Saudi Pro League, a match that was going to be played on November 1 but has been moved to day 4 to give the players a rest.
Al-Duhlail and Al-Nassr will play the first game of the second round of the group stage in a match that will be marked by what happens the previous day, where they will meet for the first time in the season.
Finally, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will play their fifth game away from home against Al Wehda, a team that is currently ninth ranked.
CR7’s men will face a rival, a priori, much weaker. They will try to get closer to the highest positions in the classification again.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Al Ettifaq
|
31 October
|
15:45 ESP, 10:45 ARG, 07:45 MX
|
King’s Cup
|
brand.com
|
Al Khaleej
|
November 4th
|
19:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 11:00 MX
|
Saudi Pro League
|
brand.com
|
Al Duhail
|
November 7
|
19:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 11:00 MX
|
AFC Champions League
|
brand.com
|
Al Wehda
|
November 11th
|
19:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 11:00 MX
|
Saudi Pro League
|
brand.com
|
Al Okhdood
|
November 24
|
19:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 11:00 M
|
Saudi Pro League
|
brand.com
