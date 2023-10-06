The team led by the Portuguese star has a very busy schedule, with commitments in the AFC Champions League and league games ahead. After their 2-2 draw against Abha, this is their schedule:
As if that were not enough, they will once again be home in their stadium for the Saudi league, although with several days of rest in between: on October 20, the rival will be Damac.
The Qatari team is one of the strongest rivals in Al-Nassr’s group in the AFC Champions League, so we will see a nice match.
Al-Nassr has managed to reverse his bad start in the Saudi Pro League and has now won 6 consecutive games in the domestic competition. Continuing to add 3 by 3 is essential for the team to remain at the top of the table.
Al Nassr will have to play the round of 32 against Al-Ettifaq of Carrasco and Banega. A life or death duel to be in the next round of the competition. A priori they start as favorites.
Finally, Al Nassr will face Al Khaleej on matchday 12 of the Saudi Pro League, although it will surely be postponed due to the little recovery time there is between one match and another.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Damac
|
October 20
|
17:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 9:00 MX
|
AFC Champions League
|
Al Duhail
|
October 24th
|
20:00 ESP, 15:00 ARG, 12:00 MX
|
Saudi League
|
Al-Fayha
|
October 28
|
17:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 9:00 MX
|
Saudi League
|
Al-Ettifaq
|
30th of October
|
16:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 8:00 MX
|
Cup
|
Al Khaleej
|
November 1st
|
To be confirmed
|
Saudi League
#schedule #Nassrs #games #draw #Abha