Al Nassr has been an unstoppable team for a season. Cristiano Ronaldo’s good form is putting the team on the path to victory. They are proving to be a very difficult team to defeat. In their last match against Al Ettifaq the result was 1-0 in favor, with a goal from Sadio Mané.
Below we show you the Al Nassr calendar:
Al Nassr will face Al Khaleej on matchday 12 of the Saudi Pro League, a match that was going to be played on November 1 but has been moved to day 4 to give the players a rest.
Al-Duhlail and Al-Nassr will play the first game of the second round of the group stage in a match that will be marked by what happens the previous day, where they will meet for the first time in the season.
The third match for Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will be away from home against Al Wehda, a team that is currently ninth in the standings and cannot get lost and does not want to continue falling in the standings.
CR7’s men will face a rival, a priori, much weaker. They will try to get closer to the highest positions in the classification again.
Finally they will have to perform in the AFC Champions League against Persepolis. It will be a confrontation between first and second in the group.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Channel
|
Al Khaleej
|
November 4th
|
19:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 11:00 MX
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Marca.com
|
Al Duhail
|
November 7
|
19:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 11:00 MX
|
AFC Champions League
|
Marca.com
|
Al Wehda
|
November 11th
|
19:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 11:00 MX
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Marca.com
|
Al Okhdood
|
November 24
|
19:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 11:00 MX
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Marca.com
|
Persepolis
|
November 27
|
20:00 ESP, 15:00 ARG, 12:00 MX
|
AFC Champions League
|
Marca.com
