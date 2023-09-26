Al-Ittihad has overcome the first round of the King’s Cup against Al-Kholood in a match that went to penalties with the score 1-1. Karim Benzema’s club now returns to the Saudi Pro League, and also has AFC Champions League games on the horizon. This is the schedule of their next games:
After playing this Saudi Champions Cup match, Karim Benzema’s team will return to work in the Saudi Arabian league championship and will do so against Al Fayha in a match in which the visitors are slight favorites over their rivals.
They will have to travel to Iran to play the second day of the AFC Champions League against Sepahan. On the first day, the Saudis emerged victorious after beating FC AGMK by three goals to zero.
The only match that Al Ittihad will play at home in their next matches will be none other than against Al Ahli in a match that will pit two giants of Saudi football against each other.
Al-Taaawoun have started their Saudi Pro League season very well, and are currently in the ‘top 3’ following in the footsteps of Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad. It is one of the teams that receives the fewest goals in the championship.
Third day of the AFC Champions League, and Al-Ittihad will face the Iraqi club Al-Jawiya.
