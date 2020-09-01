Home or away game to kick off? When does it go to the local rival? And what date is the Clásico this year? These and other questions have now been answered by the Spanish football fans: the league schedule has been in place since Sunday Primera División.
But the calendar that was dismembered by Corona in the preseason means that some clubs (which until recently were still active on the green field, while others have been on vacation for weeks) a little later in the league that officially starts on September 13th – Enter operation than others. Real Madrid and Getafe FC will only play their first league game on matchday two (September 20). Even later, FC Barcelona, FC Sevilla, Atlético Madrid and newly promoted FC Elche come into action. For them, the league season does not start until the third day of play (September 27th).
But the big question, which also prevails in other countries around the world: when will the two aircraft carriers meet? When does the battle of the titans take place in Spain – or in short: when is Clásico time? Well, fans of this spectacle will have to wait a little longer: until the last weekend in October (October 24th / 25th) to be precise. Then the Blaugrana receive the Blancos in their home Nou Camp. The game of the second half of the season at Madrid’s Bernabéu Stadium is dated April 11, 2021. The exact kick-off times have not yet been fixed.
Real’s first appearance in the league will be a difficult one: on matchday two they have to make the always complicated journey to San Sebastián. The memories of the cup knockout against the Basques in February of this year should still be fresh. Real’s arch-rivals from Barcelona have the strong footballers from FC Villarreal at their start (on the third matchday). The big city derby of Madrid between vikingos and colchoneros will take place on December 13th – with Real as host. The game of the second half of the season at the Wanda Metropolitano on March 7th.
