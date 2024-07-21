⚠️ ATTENTION! ⚠️

🏟️ The Godoy Cruz match against River in the Professional League will have entry for LOCAL PUBLIC.

➡️ FULL MEMBERS AND WINERY OWNERS will be able to attend the meeting.

❌ There will be NO neutral audience. pic.twitter.com/BtzATQeMIB

— Club Godoy Cruz (@ClubGodoyCruz) July 19, 2024