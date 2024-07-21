River faced Lanús in a match corresponding to the sixth day of the Professional Football League in the Most Monumental StadiumThe match ended in a 2-2 draw. Lanús started winning with a goal from Marcelino Moreno in the 49th minute, but Miguel Borja tied the game in the 62nd minute. It seemed that Granate would take the victory after Jonathan Torres scored in the 90+2 minute, but Borja appeared two minutes later to score his double and get the equaliser.
Duel for the seventh date of the local tournament. It was expected that Mendoza could receive the visitors under the name of “neutral”, however, the repeated problems that the club has been presenting with its fans will not allow this to be possible. The match will be during the week, next Wednesday 24th at 7:30 p.m.
Sundays are at the Monumental and Núñez will host Sarmiento de Junín on the eighth matchday to close the month. Match where Martín Demichelis and Israel Damonte’s team will seek to get the three points at the Monumental from 6:30 p.m. on July 28.
The next match will be at Tatengue’s home starting at 3pm on Sunday 4th August. It will be the first match of the first game of August, a month full of matches for Millonario.
This match has not yet been confirmed. However, it will be on the weekend of August 11, prior to the Copa Libertadores match. River will be at home against Huracán, a match that will be difficult for both teams.
Without a doubt, the first of the two most important commitments that Martín Demichelis’ team has in August. The first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores will be played on Wednesday, August 14 at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium.
