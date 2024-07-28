River faced Sarmiento de Junín in what was Martín Demichelis’ last appearance as coach of Millonario. The Albirrojo team won this duel by the minimum difference with a late goal by Franco Mastantuono in the 87th minute.
The next match will be in Santa Fe against Unión, which already has a new coach, who, everything seems to indicate, will be Marcelo Gallardo.
The next match will be at Tatengue’s home starting at 3pm on Sunday 4th August. It will be the first match of the first game of August, a month full of matches for Millonario and, in addition, it will be River’s first match with a new coach.
This match has not yet been confirmed. However, it will be on the weekend of August 11, prior to the Copa Libertadores match. River will be at home against Huracán, where the River fans will welcome their new coach after the departure of Demichelis, a match that will be difficult for both teams.
The first of the two most important commitments that River has in August and, above all, the new technical director of the Millionaires. The first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores will be played on Wednesday, August 14 at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium.
With three weeks to go until this match, the date and time have not yet been confirmed. River will have to travel to La Plata to visit Lobo en el Bosque. This match will most likely be with Millo’s substitutes because the next match will be the return leg of the Copa Libertadores.
The match that can decide many things. The second leg of the round of 16 where everything will depend on the result of the first match, although River is forced to win because it will decide the series at home at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21.
