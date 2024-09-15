The Argentine coach Martin Demichelis He achieved his first victory as coach of Stripedsince he took the three points from the TSM Corona Stadium by winning 0-2 against Saints Lagunaby the hand of the Mexican-American Brandon Vazquez and the Argentine German Berteramein a duel corresponding to Matchday 7 of the 2024 Apertura, of the Liga MX.
Monterrey managed to climb to fourth position in the standings with 16 points, just one point below second and third place, Toluca and Tigersrespectively, already three of the super leader Blue Crossas all three clubs won their respective matches.
Now, it’s time to know the schedule for La Pandilla’s next clashes:
Striped vs. Juarez
BBVA Bancomer Stadium
21:00 hours
Wednesday, September 18
Matchday 8, Liga MX
After their clash against Guerreros de la Comarca, the Albiazules return home to receive the visit of Bravos, who still urgently need to add victories because they are in the last positions of the championship. The statistics are in favor of La Pandilla because of their last five encounters all have been victories, even the last one was a 0-3 thrashing in the Olympic Benito Juarezthanks to Spanish Sergio Canalesthe Mexican-American Brandon Vazquez and the Argentine Maxi Meza.
Striped vs. Mazatlan
BBVA Bancomer Stadium
19:00 hours
Saturday, September 21
Matchday 9, Liga MX
Once again, Monterrey is at home again to play host to the Cañoneros. The coach Victor Manuel Vucetich visit to the club to which he gave several titles as its helmsman, so it will surely be something special for him. The Mazatlan club wants to close the transfer market with a ‘bombshell’, since there is talk of the possible incorporation of Rodolfo Pizarroa former member of La Pandilla. In the history of the last five victories, there are four victories for the locals and one scoreless draw.
Chivas vs Rayados
Akron Stadium
21:05 hours
Saturday, September 28
Matchday 10, Liga MX
Finally, it is the turn of the royals to go out for a visit. The Fortress opens its doors to the painting Martin Demicheliswho will strategically measure himself against his compatriot Fernando Gagothe helmsman of the Sacred Flock and who has done a good job so far. Things are tight between both institutions because in their last five clashes there have been three red-and-white triumphs and two for the white-and-blues, although the last one was for the Flock by 0-2 in El Gigante de Acero, with an own goal by Hector Moreno and target of Ricardo Marin.
Athletic San Luis vs Rayados
Alfonso Lastras Stadium
17:00 hours
Saturday, October 5th
Matchday 11, Liga MX
The regios do not return home because they leave again, this time to visit Potosino territory. Precisely those of the Spanish Domenec Torrent They have just fallen against Monterrey’s bitter rival, Tigersby the minimum right in the last minute of the game, despite the fact that the Tuneros had an extra man from the first half. The previous match between both teams ended with a 3-1 victory thanks to Brandon Vazquez and Sergio Canaleswhile the previous match ended in a 1-1 draw.
Striped vs. Tigers
BBVA Bancomer Stadium
21:10 hours
Saturday, October 19
Matchday 12, Liga MX
Another edition of the Classic Royal. It will be the first classic of Martin Demichelis on the bench of La Pandilla and will do so against the Serbian Veljko Paunovicwho for now has the feline team in the first places of the A2024 with 17 units. The last time the two divided units by leaving the scoreboard 1-1, with the French André-Pierre Gignac scoring at minute 26, but Jordi Cortizo tied at 59, in the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2024, which gave Monterrey the pass by 3-2 overall.
