Rayados de Monterrey lost for the second time in the Clausura 2023, this time on their visit to the country’s capital against the Águilas del América. In an entertaining match with a lot of emotions, the final score was 2-1 for the locals.
The goal of the royals was the work of Maximilian MezaIt should be noted that Joao Rojas missed the penalty in the final minutes that would have given the equalizer, in addition, Andrada was sent off and Stefan Medina did it for a few minutes as goalkeeper.
Here we present the next commitments of La Pandilla in the remainder of the contest.
Monterrey vs Santos Laguna – Round 15 – Liga MX
The next game for Rayados de Monterrey will be against Santos Laguna, in one of the games that attracts the most attention in the north of the country.
It should be noted that Rayados has not lost at BBVA against the Guerreros since September 16, 2014, when they won 2-3.
Mazatlán vs Monterrey – Round 16 – Liga MX
Monterrey’s penultimate game in the regular phase of the Clausura 2023 is against Mazatlán, a team that is not going through a good moment.
In the last 5 registered games, those of La Pandilla do not know what it is like to lose against the Cañoneros, registering 3 wins and 2 draws.
Monterrey vs Pumas – Round 17 – Liga MX
Rayados de Monterrey closes activity at home against Pumas. It will be on April 29 when the university students go to BBVA to measure forces against La Pandilla.
In the most recent games, the balance leans in favor of Monterrey with 2 wins, 2 draws and a win for the cats.
Here the next matches of Monterrey
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Hour
|
Competition
|
Saints Lagoon
|
April 16th
|
7:05 p.m.
|
MX League
|
Mazatlan FC
|
April, the 21st
|
6:05 p.m.
|
MX League
|
UNAM Cougars
|
April 29
|
7:05 p.m.
|
MX League
