It should be noted that Rayados has not lost at BBVA against the Guerreros since September 16, 2014, when they won 2-3.

In the last 5 registered games, those of La Pandilla do not know what it is like to lose against the Cañoneros, registering 3 wins and 2 draws.

In the most recent games, the balance leans in favor of Monterrey with 2 wins, 2 draws and a win for the cats.