Manchester City continues to show why it is the fittest team in Europe. With this victory at Craven Cotagge against Fulham, they are placed as leaders of the Premier League with one game less than Arsenal.
Three minutes into the game, Haaland would score the first from eleven meters to become, along with Andy Cole, the only player in the Premier League to reach 34 goals in a season. The Norwegian manages to do it in his first season in England and still has six games to go to increase the record.
Vinicius made it 1-1 on the scoreboard and in the 36th minute of the game, Julián Álvarez pulled this marvel out of his hat to put the advantage in favor of the Cityzens.
Those from the capital are experiencing a very difficult period in their football, and it is that after rubbing shoulders with European positions in past seasons, they are causing them not to raise their heads this season. Even so, it is a team that does not shrink against the greats and it can complicate the existence of City.
A priori it is considered one of the simplest encounters. They will have to fight against a Leeds United that today has very few arguments to counter the offensive arsenal that Pep Guardiola’s team presents.
The party of the parties. The ‘citizens’ will try to beat the king of the competition. Real Madrid is today the rival to beat, and it gives the feeling that if you want to win the Champions League you have to go over Ancelotti’s team. If there is a team that can achieve it, it is this.
Everton sneaks into Pep’s calendar between the Champions League semifinals. Despite the fact that this year they are not showing their best version (they are in relegation places), they got a valuable draw in their last match against the ‘citizens’.
After going through the Santiago Bernabéu, the Etihd Stadium will be the place where it will be decided who will occupy a place in the Champions League Final that will be decided in Istanbul.
|
Rival
|
date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Westham
|
May 3
|
9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
|
Premier League
|
leeds united
|
May 6th
|
16:00 in Spain, 11:00 in Argentina and 09:00 in Mexico
|
Premier League
|
real Madrid
|
May 9
|
9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
|
UCL
|
Everton
|
may 14
|
15:00 in Spain, 10:00 in Argentina and 08:00 in Mexico
|
Premier League
|
real Madrid
|
may 17th
|
9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
|
UCL
