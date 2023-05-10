Manchester City gets a more than interesting result from the Santiago Bernabéu after completing a truly strange game.
Guardiola’s men were not up to the task, and the best of the game was the result.
We leave you with the schedule of the next five Manchester City games:
Everton sneaks into Pep’s calendar between the Champions League semifinals. Despite the fact that this year they are not showing their best version (they are in relegation places), they got a valuable draw in their last match against the ‘citizens’.
After going through the Santiago Bernabéu, the Etihd Stadium will be the place where it will be decided who will occupy a place in the Champions League Final that will be decided in Istanbul.
After finding out if Manchester City or Real Madrid will reach the Champions League final, Guardiola will receive Chelsea at home. A team that needs like rain in May to finish this season, since they have gone 9 games in a row without knowing the victory, chaining six losses in a row.
This is Manchester City’s penultimate game in domestic competition. They may only need a draw in this encounter to be crowned champions. Guardiola wants his fifth Premier League.
Last game before the FA Cup final. If they arrive with the Premier in their pocket, it is most likely that Guardiola will rotate in many positions.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Everton
|
may 14
|
15:00 in Spain, 10:00 in Argentina and 08:00 in Mexico
|
Premier League
|
real Madrid
|
may 17th
|
9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
|
UCL
|
Chelsea
|
May 21th
|
17:00 in Spain, 12:00 in Argentina and 10:00 in Mexico
|
Premier League
|
Brighton
|
May 24
|
9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
|
Premier League
|
brentford
|
May 28
|
17:00 in Spain, 12:00 in Argentina and 10:00 in Mexico
|
Premier League
#schedule #Manchester #Citys #games #draw #Real #Madrid #Champions #League
