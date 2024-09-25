After their great start to the season and facing Getafe in Montjuic last week, Hansi Flick’s FC Barcelona faces a packed schedule with five crucial matches between LaLiga and the Champions League. The team will look to maintain its competitive streak both in Europe and in the domestic competition.
On September 28, Barcelona will visit Osasuna at El Sadar for LaLiga Matchday 8. Scheduled for 21:00, this away game represents another challenge, as the Navarrese are usually a tough opponent, especially at their stadium.
On October 1, the Catalans will resume their Champions League campaign with a trip to Switzerland to face Young Boys at 21:00. A match where Flick’s team will look to pick up the three points and strengthen their position in the standings.
Finally, on October 6, FC Barcelona will face Deportivo Alavés in LaLiga matchday 9 at Montjuic at 16:15. This match will serve to close an intense cycle of matches with the aim of maintaining competitiveness both in the league and in Europe.
FC Barcelona will host Sevilla at Montjuic with the aim of staying at the top of La Liga. After a solid start to the season, Hansi Flick’s men will be looking to beat a Sevilla side that has not been consistent but is always dangerous in important matches. The Blaugranas hope to take advantage of their home advantage to pick up three vital points.
Barcelona will face Bayern Munich in a key match for their European aspirations. After several recent clashes, the Catalans will seek revenge against one of the most feared teams in Europe. With Lewandowski leading the attack, Flick’s men will try to make the most of the Montjuic factor against a powerful Bayern team that arrives as favourites.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Channel
|
Competition
|
Osasuna
|
September 28
|
21:00
|
Movistar+ La Liga
|
The League
|
Young Boys
|
October 1st
|
21:00
|
Movistar+ Champions League
|
Champions League
|
Alaves Sports
|
October 6
|
16:15
|
DAZN La Liga
|
The League
|
Seville
|
October 20
|
21:00
|
Movistar+ La Liga
|
The League
|
Bayern Munich
|
October 23
|
21:00
|
Movistar+ Champions League
|
Champions League
#schedule #Barcelonas #games #winning #Getafe
Leave a Reply