The Águilas del América were unable to get their second Leagues Cup victory, falling dramatically 4-1 to the Columbus Crew.
Those led by coach André Jardine began by winning the game with a goal from Kevin Álvarez, however, the refereeing left much to be desired, annulling two goals against the Mexican club for offside, as well as scoring a non-existent penalty in favor of the American team.
In this way, the Azulcremas advanced to the next round, finishing second in Group D. For now, here are the next matches of the American team.
The next match for those from Coapa will be on Friday, August 4, when they face off against Chicago Fire. Without a doubt, a game that looks attractive on paper.
The next commitment of the Azulcrema team in Mexican soccer is against the Zorros del Atlas, however, the date and time to play this matchday 4 match have not yet been determined.
The third game of the American team is against Rayos del Necaxa, however, and as with the Atlas game, it is not yet known when it will be played.
The fourth game of the Americanista club will be in the Opening Tournament, when they receive the always difficult visit from León, in one of the most attractive games of matchday 5.
What a game awaits us next Saturday, September 2, when Cruz Azul and América face off in yet another edition of the Clásico Joven on the Estadio Azteca field. Without a doubt, a game that promises emotions.
