Frederik Rönnow: The borrowed goalkeeper knew how to convince since his first S04 appearance, ex-coach Manuel Baum quite rightly trusted him to play the regular goalkeeper role. Several rescue acts saved Schalke from even more embarrassing results. 9/10

Michael Langer: The fact that a third goalkeeper is used is a very rare occurrence. In the 3-0 defeat against Leverkusen without guilt. Because of a single game Without rating

Matija Nastasic: The Serb had to play mainly when he had to replace the seeded central defenders. Basically calm, but like the whole defensive with numerous uncertainties. 4/10

Salif Sané: Due to his bad luck with injuries, Sané missed a total of five competitive games, in the other games he always tried to appear as a leader. He is one of the few bright spots of the S04 season so far, even if he was of course not faultless either. 7/10

Benjamin Stambouli: Was one of the weakest Schalke players at the beginning of the season, but then quickly lost his starting place. In the end he fought his way back and also knew how to convince in places. 5/10

Malick Thiaw: As expected, the young Finn has shown some ups and downs in his first real professional season. Partly clarified scenes, partly very unsafe actions. Nevertheless, the 19-year-old proved his talent under the circumstances. 4/10

Timo Becker: Did not get more than two missions (101 minutes in total), understandably often sent to the second team. That’s why Without rating

Hamza Mendyl: That the young Moroccan cannot prevail against a frequently stumbling oczipka says a lot. In his few assignments, he did not know how to convince or show himself positively. 2/10

Bastian Oczipka: Opinions often differ on the left-back. Defensively, he is usually solid, even if he certainly doesn’t know how to shine. Offensive, especially with crosses and standards, he makes the fans desperate. 4/10

Kilian Ludewig: The 20-year-old (without professional experience) was the only right-back to have had an extremely ungrateful job – most recently he was replaced by Stambouli. Even if he calls up his performance according to the circumstances, while he has been left alone one or the other time, he is understandably one of the weak points. 4/10

Suat Serdar: With Sané, it is one of the few bright spots. It is clear that he can play football. The fact that he was able to show it too seldom was also one of the few players who were at least as often positive as negative. 7/10

Nabil Bentaleb: Was part of the starting XI in the first five games, but was only able to show his real skills very rarely. Suspended again a few weeks ago. 2/10

Nassim Boujellab: Over the last four league games, the midfielder has played larger roles, including in the storm. However, it played no role at all until the end of November. In his missions, however, he did not get beyond some good approaches. 4/10

Alessandro Schöpf: The Austrian mostly played on the right side, where he could only be seen as a follower. No outstanding positive, but also not an excessive number of negative scenes – usually rather inconspicuous. 5/10

Amines Harit: The Harit from the last first half of the season cannot be compared in any way with the Harit of the last few months. Too many mistakes, plays too late, one or two dribbles too many – plus the two-week pause for thought. He can do a lot more than he has shown. 4/10

Can Bozdogan: He is also going into his first real professional season and was allowed to complete a few assignments under Manuel Baum at the beginning. He is already considered one of the strongest Schalke players and was able to show that in some approaches. Also due to the age and the respective course of the game but (of course still) too inconsistent. 4.5 / 10

Rabbi Matondo: Did not get more than three missions, which was partly due to its previously low added value, partly due to knee problems. Still only has his pace to offer as a real strength. Because of the few games Without rating

Steven Skrzybski: Even if you usually can’t deny his will, the outside player simply doesn’t perform well to help Schalke. And not just this season and in this difficult situation. 3/10

Mark Uth: One of the few players who went ahead. An important leader and an offensive bright spot, especially under Baum Often lost in an almost dead offensive game in S04. 7/10

Goncalo Paciencia: Borrowed as a little hope, the Portuguese – like Uth – was often alone in the storm. One goal from nine missions is not enough, but was on the right track until his knee injury. 5/10

Ahmed Kutucu: Despite a few opportunities, the home grown has not come into play this season so far, only five short substitutions (always behind) remain. He couldn’t prove himself – hence Without rating

Vedad Ibisevic: Came in as a substitute, left as a troublemaker. Except for one goal in the first cup game, the 36-year-old had no added value for Schalke, and due to the internal unrest even disadvantages – mini-salary or not. 1/10

Luca Schuler & Matthew Hoppe: The two youngsters from the U23 came under Baum during the many storm failures. Schuler only for ten minutes against Gladbach, Hoppe a total of four times, but only once from the starting XI. Both Without rating