The scent of wild must

The Scent of Wild Must is a 1995 dramatic film directed by Alfonso Arau, starring Keanu Reeves, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Anthony Quinn and Giancarlo Giannini. The film is a remake of Alessandro Blasetti's Four Steps in the Clouds from 1942.

Plot

The film tells the story of a young and charming boy, Paul Sutton (Keanu Reeves), who, after returning from the war, instead of receiving a loving and gratifying welcome from his beloved Betty, collides with his cold and detached attitude. Betty does not seem to have missed her husband in the least in the five years away: she is not at the dock waiting for him and she has not read all the letters written for her during the desperate years of the war. Aware of this unexpected and disappointing reality regarding his marriage, Paul, who still has the horrors of war in his head, decides to resume his old life, traveling from city to city as a representative of chocolates.

During one of his business trips he meets the beautiful Victoria Aragon (Aitana Sanchez-Gijon), a young Mexican-born daughter of a wealthy Napa Valley winemaker, who is going through a very difficult time in her life. Victoria was abandoned by the college professor she was having an affair with after she got pregnant and doesn’t know what to do in order not to dishonor her family. In particular, according to the plot of The scent of the wild must, the beautiful Victoria is terrified by the reaction that the austere father Alberto (Giancarlo Giannini) could have.

The meeting with the meek and kind Paul is providential for her. Victoria asks the man to pretend to be her partner, just long enough to figure out how to announce his interesting state to the family. After an initial moment of hesitation, Paul decides to help the girl: he would pretend to be her husband only for a few days, and then abandon her with a farewell letter.

After the initial clash with Victoria’s father, an old-fashioned man very authoritarian and very jealous of his daughter, annoyed by the fact that the two had not respected the rules and tradition, Paul suddenly finds himself surrounded by the solidarity of the Aragon family. The engaging sympathy of the mother Maria José, of the younger brother Pedro and above all of the grandfather, Don Pedro (Anthony Quinn), deeply conquers Paul, who has not known the warmth and love of the family having been orphaned as a child, so much so that he postpone his departure and participate with passion in their life as winemakers. The prolonged stay in the house will fuel the strong attraction born between Paul and Victoria but will also bring to light their secret, with inevitable and unpredictable consequences.

The scent of wild must: complete cast

We saw the plot of the film airing tonight on Sky Cinema Uno, but what is the cast? It is a 1995 film with Keanu Reeves, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Anthony Quinn, Giancarlo Giannini, Angélica Aragón, Debra Messing, Evangelina Elizondo, Freddy Rodríguez, Febronio Covarrubias, Alejandra Flores, Don Amendolia, Roberto Huerta, Juan Jimenez and Gema Sandoval. Directed by Alfonso Arau. Below all the actors of the cast and their characters interpreted.

Keanu Reeves: Paul Sutton

Aitana Sánchez-Gijón: Victoria Aragon

Anthony Quinn: Don Pedro Aragon

Giancarlo Giannini: Alberto Aragon

Angélica Aragón: Maria José Aragon

Freddy Rodríguez: Pedro Aragon Jr.

Debra Messing: Betty Sutton

