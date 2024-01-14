The scent of wild must: plot, cast, trailer and streaming of the film on La7

This evening, 14 January 2024, at 9.15 pm on La7, the 1995 film The scent of wild must is broadcast, a dramatic film directed by Alfonso Arau, starring Keanu Reeves, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Anthony Quinn and Giancarlo Giannini. The film is a remake of Alessandro Blasetti's 1942 Four Steps in the Clouds. But what is the plot, the cast, the trailer and where to stream the film The Scent of Wild Must? Here's everything you need to know.

Plot

The film tells the story of a young and charming boy, Paul Sutton (Keanu Reeves), who upon returning from the war, instead of receiving a loving and gratifying welcome from his beloved Betty, is faced with her cold and detached attitude. Betty seems not to have missed her husband in the slightest in the five years of her absence: she is not at the dock waiting for him and has not read all the letters written for her during the desperate years of the war. Having become aware of this unexpected and disappointing reality regarding his marriage, Paul, who still has the horrors of war in his head, decides to resume his old life, traveling from city to city as a chocolate salesman.

During one of his business trips he meets the beautiful Victoria Aragon (Aitana Sanchez-Gijon), a young woman of Mexican origin, daughter of a rich winemaker from Napa Valley, who is experiencing a very difficult moment in her life. Victoria was abandoned by the university professor with whom she had a relationship after becoming pregnant and she doesn't know how to behave so as not to dishonor her family. In particular, according to the plot of The perfume of the wild must, the beautiful Victoria is terrified of the reaction that her austere father Alberto (Giancarlo Giannini) might have.

The meeting with the meek and kind Paul is providential for her. Victoria asks the man to pretend to be her partner, just long enough to figure out how to announce her interesting status to her family. After an initial moment of hesitation, Paul decides to help the girl: he would pretend to be her husband for only a few days, and then abandon her with a farewell letter.

After the initial clash with Victoria's father, an old-fashioned man who is very authoritarian and very jealous of his daughter, annoyed by the fact that the two had not respected the rules and tradition, Paul suddenly finds himself surrounded by the solidarity of the Aragon family. The engaging sympathy of his mother Maria José, his younger brother Pedro and above all his grandfather, Don Pedro (Anthony Quinn), deeply conquers Paul, who has not known the warmth and love of the family having been orphaned as a child, so much so that it leads him to postpone his departure and participate with passion in their life as winemakers. The prolonged stay in the house will fuel the strong attraction born between Paul and Victoria but will also bring their secret to light, with inevitable and unpredictable consequences.

The scent of wild must: complete cast

We have seen the plot of the film broadcast tonight on Sky Cinema Uno, but who is the cast? It is a 1995 film starring Keanu Reeves, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Anthony Quinn, Giancarlo Giannini, Angélica Aragón, Debra Messing, Evangelina Elizondo, Freddy Rodríguez, Febronio Covarrubias, Alejandra Flores, Don Amendolia, Roberto Huerta, Juan Jimenez and Gema Sandoval. The direction is by Alfonso Arau. Below are all the actors in the cast and the related characters they play.

Keanu Reeves: Paul Sutton

Aitana Sánchez-Gijón: Victoria Aragon

Anthony Quinn: Don Pedro Aragon

Giancarlo Giannini: Alberto Aragon

Angélica Aragón: Maria José Aragon

Freddy Rodriguez: Pedro Aragon Jr.

Debra Messing: Betty Sutton

Trailer

Below is the trailer for the film The Scent of Wild Must.

Streaming and TV

Where to see The scent of wild must on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, is broadcast today – 14 January 2024 – on La7 at 9.15pm. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming on the site.