Who came up with the third floor of government palace use the former rector Juan Eulogio Guerra as a pocket protected witness against the mafia that did it rector of the UAS for eight years (2013-2021), the period in which the Sinaloan Party?

They make a mistake and reveal the lack of a state strategy to rescue the institution from the clutches of a group that has inflicted monumental patrimonial, political and academic damage on it.

After running wild, with unprecedented cynicism, Guerra appeared in the II Report of the Dr. Madueña Molinaseparating half of the PAS. This gentleman is next to Cuen the one who is most to blame systematic embezzlement of the UAS; he served as rector near 50 billion pesos of budget that was drained in favor of his clique.

In the June 8, 2013 cartoon of Avece, on the pages of The debate, satirizes how Guerra was invested as rector. He arrived after a sinister operation. Months before, a group of storytellers filed an initiative to reform the organic law to re-elect Victor Antonio Corrales Burgueño (2009-2013).

It was a hoax. They postponed the approval of the re-election reform, discarding Corrales, who could not register, as well as Madueña who aspired to be the secretary of the Culiacán city council.

The candidates The rector that year were doctors Juan Ignacio Velázquez Dimas (+), Fidencio López Beltrán, Ambrocio Mojardin Heraldez (+), Juan Carlos Ayala Barrón, and the doctoral intern Juan Eulogio Guerra Liera who had less merit.

Two months after Guerra was appointed, on July 30 the reform was approved guaranteeing control that would go until 2021, beyond the Malova government (2010-2016). It was a mafia move. During his rectory, the full zoning of the UAS occurred: each and every one of the directors was renewed as of the ordinance of melesio cuen, the unions of workers and teachers were whitewashed, the university council became a unanimous flock, the university-party was consolidated in those years. How does this gentleman come now to wash his hands when he should be indicted for crimes worth hundreds or billions of pesos and not just for scandalous arranged purchases?

He doctor rocha You must take into account how compromising the agreements in the dark with these characters are.

In November 2010, the state attorneyshelved the preliminary investigation 13/2010, for the complaint of a group of university students in against of the former rector Cuen and elected municipal president of Culiacán by unexplained enrichment. At that moment we managed to detect him 33 houses. He then Governor Jesus Aguilar Padilla, he appointed his bosom friend José Antonio López Sánchez as his personal lawyer. Who asked him to commit such a nonsense? On one occasion he said that he was Malova. They were well sponsored.

The PGJS accepted the defendant’s statements as valid and ruled out the imperative of completeness that forced it to review the assets of relatives, friends, partners, bank accounts. One day the whole truth will be known.

Do you think they can be exonerated now? Liera War of crimes against uas? It would be an action to cover up an alleged criminal.

It is also worrisome that the forms of conflict management are neglected. It is disrespectful that regardless of Congress and of his own University Councilhe Governor and the Rector they are negotiating “in the dark” a probable organic law.

The II Report on the work of Dr. Madueña was scorned by the governor, his officials and the leaders of Congress. Where are we going?

