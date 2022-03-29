What happened yesterday during the Oscar awards It will be remembered for a long time. No one ever imagined that Will Smith could react in such a way and less in the middle of the award ceremony, but we have all seen that yes. Be that as it may, this scene with Chris Rock really raised the rating of the event, which had been in decline since the pandemic began.

As reported The Hollywood Reporterthe metering company, SambaTV, recorded that the highest peak in audience during the Oscars happened moment after Smith will hit Rock. Before said event, the ceremony registered an audience of 9.7 million viewers, but moments after it happened, it increased to 17.4 million.

Specifically, it was when Smith went on stage to receive his award as Best Actor when the ceremony had its highest peak of spectators. In fact, and as you can see in the graph above, the audience was in decline until Smith decided to hit Rock.

Publisher’s note: Well, yes, it was to be expected that Smith’s actions would give the Oscars a larger audience, and the interesting thing was that this audience was maintained for the rest of the event. I mean, it wasn’t long before they were done anyway, but they still help us understand the magnitude of the situation.

Via: Twitter