A video has appeared from the scene of the massacre of the son and mother-in-law of the founder of the groups “Gorky Park” and “Flowers” Stas Namin. Posted by Telegram-Shot channel.
The footage shows an investigator inspecting the family’s cottage.
The massacre of the son and mother-in-law of the founder of Gorky Park became known on Thursday, October 19. Police officers who arrived in response to a call in the village of Kryukovo, Istrinsky district, found two people with multiple stab wounds.
Law enforcement officers detained Namin’s second son on suspicion of committing a crime. He is now under interrogation. A case has been opened.
