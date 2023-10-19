A video has emerged from the scene of the massacre of the son and mother-in-law of the founder of Gorky Park.

A video has appeared from the scene of the massacre of the son and mother-in-law of the founder of the groups “Gorky Park” and “Flowers” ​​Stas Namin. Posted by Telegram-Shot channel.

The footage shows an investigator inspecting the family’s cottage.

The massacre of the son and mother-in-law of the founder of Gorky Park became known on Thursday, October 19. Police officers who arrived in response to a call in the village of Kryukovo, Istrinsky district, found two people with multiple stab wounds.

Law enforcement officers detained Namin’s second son on suspicion of committing a crime. He is now under interrogation. A case has been opened.