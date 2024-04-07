Photos from the scene of an attack on police officers in the Moscow region have appeared online.

The scene of the attack on police officers in the Moscow region was photographed. They are published Telegram-Shot channel.

The footage shows a fenced area of ​​the forest, law enforcement officers are working at the scene. According to the source, an armed drug courier came to the territory of the Ozone non-profit gardening partnership to pick up a plant.

At the time of his arrest, he opened fire on the police. The criminal is trying to escape.

A criminal case has been initiated under the article on encroachment on the lives of law enforcement officers. The head of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR), Alexander Bastrykin, took control of the investigation.