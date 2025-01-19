The present awards race is special only from the fact that The substance He is in it, and wanting to continue destroying it. Coralie Fargeat already caused a sensation in the Cannes Film Festival last year, and since then his horror film (as satirical as it is sympathetic to the body horror) has caused a sensation among the public and critics. Waiting for next Thursday January 23 sneaks in among the nominees for best movie, The substance You can now boast of your journey in the Golden Globeswhere he achieved the distinction Best actress.

It was for Demi Moorewhile Margaret Qualley had been nominated for Golden Globe to Best supporting actress. Qualley, interviewed by IndieWireconfesses his wishes that the Academy keep rewarding The substance and Moore in particular: “I would love for her to be nominated for an Oscar, and I think Demi’s performance certainly deserves it. It would be spectacular if she were the one to make room for that genre in the awards circle.”

Qualley is very satisfied with the reception of The substanceespecially because of how much he had to suffer to bring the film to completion. On another occasion he has already revealed that to be Moore’s youthful and fresh alter ego he had to wear spectacular prosthetics and prominent makeup, which ultimately caused him terrible acne. Now Qualley mentions that the tremendous viscerality of the film has given him nightmares, even though nearly two years have passed since filming with Fargeat ended.

It is one scene in particular that is capable of continuing to worry Qualley, and curiously it is not the last (when a festival of gore bathes those attending a New Year’s party). What torments Qualley happens shortly before, when his character has to prepare for the gala and begins to see how his body decomposes due to his negligent use of “the substance”. “In fact, the other night I had a nightmare where Sue loses teeth and he gets scared in front of the mirror,” says Qualley.

The actress, who in 2024 also released very original films such as Two Girls on the Run, Kinds of Kindness and poor creatures (the last two with Yorgos Lanthimos), continues: “I’m one of those people who has definitely had that nightmare before where you lose your teeth, but then I had the literal scene: I was looking in the mirror with only my two teeth. It was the exact moment in the movie”.

“Certain parts of the movie, the act of making them, will stay with me forever in a horrible way. But I say it in the good sense”Qualley concludes. Let’s hope that the trauma he has been left with is compensated with the definitive Oscar nomination for his work.

