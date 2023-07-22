‘Openheimer’, film directed by famous director Christopher Nolan, It made its premiere on July 20 of this year in style. One of the most anticipated feature films of 2023 was distributed by Universal, who took Nolan’s demands and project. The film, which has already been released in Peru, stars the scientist Robert Oppenheimer, a key figure in World War II who set foot on national lands to be decorated by a university. You won’t see this scene in the movie!

Robert Oppenheimer was in Peru

The scientist directed the construction of the first atomic bomb in 1940 and came to Peru in 1962. On May 26 of that year, the National University of Engineering received the protagonist of the story of the Christopher Nolan film to grant him the degree of Doctor Honoris Causa. The movie ‘oppenheimer’ not only remembers part of the life of the scientist, but also seeks to make known the personality he had in those times.

Robert Oppenheimer, important personage of World War II. Photo: Chapin TV

Why did Oppenheimer come to Peru?

In the company of his wife, Robert was received at the Jorge Chávez International Airport by the US ambassador James Loeb and the president of the Atomic Energy Control Board of Peru, General Jorge Sarmiento. Apart from having come for the recognition of the Peruvian university, his time in Peru was also to begin to establish a link with Peruvian scientists in order to exchange ideas for the benefit of science and human culture, that is, to become a bridge between the United States and Peru in the scientific field.

On the other hand, he gave a conference that was held in the auditorium of the Faculty of Architecture of the UNI. He addressed dozens of students who were excited to hear from the scientist. In fact, they made long lines outside this house of higher studies. This conference was given less than 20 years after what happened in the Japanese lands of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.

