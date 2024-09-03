A video showed a particular scene in which A Latino found on the streets something that considers the type of ‘Things you’ll only see in the United States‘. The recording quickly went viral due to its content.

It was through the TikTok account Miguel Mendoza Vlog, focused on making known Tips and peculiarities of the life of Latinos in the North American country that a recording became relevant since social media users did not miss the opportunity to give their point of view on the matter.

Within a few hours of being shared, this peculiar video has already accumulated more than 28,000 views, and in it you can see the garden of a house decorated with the classic Halloween graves, as well as skeletons and zombies. In this regard, some users commented that in their cities they have also seen decorations for the celebration at this time of year.

The US house with Halloween decorations so realistic it called out the fire department



However, this is not the only decoration that is already ready to scare more than one in the United States, since recently it was announced that A family from Glens Falls, New York, put a lot of effort into Halloween itemsto the point that it was so realistic that the neighbors ended up getting scared and calling the fire department.

The decoration, which even went viral on social media, simulated a fire inside the houseso Glens Falls Fire Department dispatched units to the home on Sanford Street. However, upon arrival, they realized it was all part of the family’s creativity, who had achieved such a realistic effect using LED lights, a fan, silver foil and a fog machine.