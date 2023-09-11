Once the resignation of Luis Rubiales as president has been completed, a new scenario opens in the Spanish Football Federation (FEF), directed on an interim basis by Pedro Rocha since FIFA temporarily suspended the Motril leader on August 26.

The president of the Extremadura Federation, whom Rubiales placed as the only vice president of the FEF one day before the Extraordinary General Assembly on August 25 that the Granada native used to try to entrench himself in the chair, now has two options regarding the table. On the one hand, Rocha could call elections for the presidency of the Federation immediately. On the other hand, he has the possibility of trying to extend the mandate of the current Board of Directors, which after Rubiales’ resignation automatically becomes the Management Committee.

This is stipulated in article 31 of the statutes of the Spanish Football Federation, section 8 of which reads as follows: “If the president ceases for reasons other than the conclusion of his term, the Board of Directors will become the Managing Committee and will call elections for provide for the charge; “Whoever is elected will occupy the position for a period equal to that which remains to be fulfilled by the person replaced.”

If we opt for the first of these paths, that is, the immediate call for elections as established by the statutes and announced at dawn that the FEF would do, the elections would be held with the current Assembly and the leader who emerges from the polls. He would hold the position during the remaining term of Rubiales, that is, until after the Paris Olympic Games, which will be held in 2024.

Election system



The 140 members of the FEF Assembly will be able to participate in the vote, of which they are ex-officio and the remaining 120 elected. Within this electoral census there are all the presidents of the territorial federations, representatives of the clubs, footballers, referees and coaches. The president of the FEF himself also enters the electoral body.

To present yourself as a candidate, two requirements are required: having Spanish nationality and that the candidate has the endorsement of 15% of the Assembly. If there is more than one candidate, the winner is whoever achieves an absolute majority in the first vote or, in his or her defense, a majority in a second round. Rubiales defeated Juan Luis Larrea, the continuity candidate from the Ángel María Villar era, in 2018, with 80 votes to 56 in the first round. His position as interim president of Rocha gives him a lot of room for maneuver to win the favor of the assembly members, despite the fact that some sources place Pablo Lozano from Córdoba, president of the Andalusian Football Federation since 2019, as an eventual option that would generate quite a consensus.

The second possibility is that the Higher Sports Council (CSD) grants approval for the Management Commission to carry out its work at the head of the Federation until January and elections are called in the first half of next year, after the election of a new Assembly. who would then choose the president. “If they ask us for permission to hold elections on January 1, we will give it to them,” Víctor Francos said this morning in an interview on Cadena Cope.

In any case, if the elections were called now, the new president’s mandate would expire next summer and new elections would have to be held after the Paris Olympic Games.