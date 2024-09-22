Europe, and specifically Parliament, took an important step in the fight for the restoration of democracy in Venezuela by recognizing Edmundo González Urrutia on Thursday as president-elect in the elections of July 28.

Approval was not easy and Venezuelan opposition members in exile, such as former mayor Antonio Ledezma, worked hard in Brussels to convince MEPs and achieve a result of 309 votes in favour and 201 against.

The first to give this status to González Urrutia were the Spanish Congress and Senate, just a few days before, which constituted a “victory” for the opponents, who apparently have moved their fight to Europe, leaving aside the United States, a bastion that used to be on the front line, but is now seen to be more restrained.

Without a doubt, González Urrutia, with his diplomatic experience, is also part of this articulation in Europe. Now, from his exile in Spain, it has been proven that he was forced to comply with the ruling of the Supreme Court of Justice certifying the victory of Nicolás Maduro, an instance that had no jurisdiction to make that decision.

This follows his statements and the audios that were published by the president of the Chavista National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, which were also accompanied by photographs in which he and his sister Delcy are seen handing documents to the opposition leader, who insists on the “coercion” to which he was subjected at the residence of the Spanish ambassador in Caracas.

A photogram showing the Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares (l), and the Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo González Urrutia, this Tuesday, in Madrid.

Now it seems that Spain is becoming the centre of the Venezuelan opposition resistance, which annoys the Maduro government, who recalled its ambassador in Madrid, Gladys Gutiérrez, for consultations, in an episode that has caused friction due to the contradictions of both parties regarding the exile of González Urrutia and the details of his departure from Caracas.

Caracas says that Madrid was part of the negotiation, while the other side denies it. González Urrutia himself had to “clarify” that he was not coerced by the Spanish government to leave his country.

Now, with the fight centered in Madrid, the situation has fostered optimism among the opposition exiles, a large part of which is concentrated in that country. However, one question remains: How much can the opposition in exile and Edmundo González do to help María Corina and put pressure on Maduro from Spain?

“The opportunity to see Edmundo González’s stature as a statesman is here. In his new position, the president-elect can do an extraordinary job in the face of the transition in Venezuela. The most important thing is that he feels supported by all the political and social sectors committed to change in Venezuela and in the world,” former deputy Juan Pablo García told EL TIEMPO.

García is part of the Venezuelan exile in Madrid and one of those who pushed for recognition of the president-elect in the Spanish Senate. García fled in 2019, persecuted by the Venezuelan regime, and was one of the promoters of the application of the Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance (TIAR), a proposal promoted – in the National Assembly led by Juan Guaidó – by the members of the 16th of July faction, allies of María Corina Machado.

For García, the president-elect does have room for manoeuvre, even if he is outside Venezuela, and this is because he considers Spain to be a democratic country “where the basis of the European Union’s policies towards Venezuela is usually prepared and where there is a powerful Venezuelan exile. I think these are excellent conditions for continuing his work.”

For his part, González Urrutia has limited himself to a few statements published on social media, according to his lawyer in Caracas, José Vicente Haro.

“My commitment to the mandate I have received from the sovereign people of Venezuela is unwavering. The approach to the struggle that María Corina Machado and I have led remains unwavering,” said the opposition leader after his meeting with Pedro Sánchez, president of the Spanish government.

And the leaders seem to be confident that there are real possibilities of articulating the departure of Maduro, who never presented the evidence of his victory, despite the position of the Moncloa. “We have to know the minutes to know with transparency what the electoral result was, that is the position of the Government of Spain,” said Félix Bolaños, Minister of the Presidency and Justice, at the congress.

An international front

González Urrutia now heads “an international front that is very important in an issue like Venezuela. We will then have María Corina Machado as the leader of the front and the national pressure and Edmundo as the leader of the international pressure to achieve greater support,” Julio Borges, a former Venezuelan deputy also exiled in Spain, told this newspaper.

Many have questioned González’s departure, but for the diaspora it is an incentive.

“Even though we are already very well organized, Edmundo’s presence in Spain can help to multiply and strengthen our work in order to continue isolating and delegitimizing the dictatorship, which responds to the contrary interests of Latin America and is totally subordinated to Russia, Iran, Cuba and China and is in the anti-democratic and anti-Western quadrant,” Borges insists.

Borges was the president of Parliament and due to persecution by the Maduro government he had to flee first to Colombia and then to Spain. He also served as the foreign relations representative of Juan Guaidó’s interim government.

Knowing the international issue, Borges insists that González’s departure was due to pressure from Maduro and the actions of the former Spanish socialist president José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, who has intervened in multiple past crises but has often been seen by the opposition as an ally of the Chavista regime.

Maduro “is the bad cop, and Zapatero is the good cop who is as perverse as the bad cop, both working to weaken the victory of July 28,” says Borges. Borges and García agree that this exile supports the struggle of the actors concentrated in Spain, who are also important figures, such as the former mayor Ledezma and the opposition leader of the Voluntad Popular party, Leopoldo López.

“Here it is feasible to bring together very important sectors of today’s Venezuela. The recent demonstrations of Venezuelans in Madrid, absolutely massive, are an example of this,” says García. It is still too early to draw a possible conclusion, at least politically or in view of January 10, when the new president of Venezuela takes office.

This is in addition to the recent tensions that have been unleashed between Madrid and Caracas, which had a new episode after the Chavistas accused the Spanish intelligence services of plotting against Maduro, which Spain strongly rejects.

Something that seems foreseeable so far is a possible break in relations between Caracas and Madrid, as indicated by the president of the Venezuelan legislature, the Chavista Jorge Rodríguez, who threatened to close all commercial, diplomatic and air relations.

The biggest loser is Caracas, which already has more than 50 percent of its airspace reduced following the recent break with Panama and the Dominican Republic. In addition, Repsol, the Iberian oil company, has signed major deals with Petróleos de Venezuela, giving a breath of fresh air to the Venezuelan economy, which has always been dependent on hydrocarbons.

A still showing the Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, and the Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo González Urrutia, this Tuesday, in Madrid.

Republicans and Democrats

Back in America, US Republicans called for a pause in oil licenses and more pressure on the Venezuelan government, while Democrats lamented that diplomacy was not bearing fruit, but both agreed to stand up to Maduro’s “dictatorship” in a session in Congress on Friday.

In a highly polarized country, especially with less than a month and a half to go before the US presidential elections, it is difficult to find common ground between the Democrats of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and the Republicans who support Donald Trump. But a session of the House of Representatives subcommittee on Latin America and the Caribbean made it clear that they are joining hands against what they call a “dictatorship.”

On Friday, Maduro spoke by phone with UN Secretary General António Guterres, who expressed his “concern over post-election violence and allegations of human rights violations”The call was at the initiative of the Venezuelan president, Guterres’ spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said during his daily press conference.

In that call, Guterres insisted to Maduro that it was necessary to “resolve any political dispute peacefully through genuine and inclusive dialogue.”

The spokesman did not explain what message Maduro conveyed, but said that “he spoke very clearly and frankly about how he sees the situation,” which Guterres “took note of.”

In previous statements, Guterres has demanded that Venezuela communicate the detailed results of the electoral records of the July 28 elections, which has not happened, and has lamented the lack of transparency of the Venezuelan authorities. However, he has also recently said that the economic sanctions imposed by Washington “do not help” to resolve the situation.

Despite those words, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil criticized Guterres last week and said that the secretary general “It avoids condemning the application of unilateral coercive measures (and) sides with those who sanction illegally. It is an affront to the mandate that the States have given it, all for defending Venezuela’s aggressors,” he said.

A perception that several Latin American countries do not share, as they asked the UN Human Rights Council to investigate the regime’s serious violations of human rights.

Ana Maria Rodriguez Brazon – Weather correspondent – Caracas