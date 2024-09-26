Israel’s economy was expected to recover, especially as many of the 300,000 workers who left their jobs to fight returned to their offices and factories, but instead, the economic situation is worsening, according to the British magazine “The Economist”.

Gross domestic product grew just 0.7 percent between April and June, according to Bloomberg, down 5.2 percentage points from economists’ expectations.

She noted that on September 16, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich was forced to ask lawmakers for an urgent increase in the fiscal deficit, the second time he has made such a request this year.

The magazine said that Smotrich’s spending is worrying investors, especially in light of the increasing possibility of an escalation of the conflict.

The magazine reported that money has begun to flow out of the country, with cash flows from Israeli banks to foreign institutions doubling between May and July, to $2 billion.

She explained that any war economy depends on a delicate balance: the government must finance its armed forces, often through deficit spending, while maintaining the economy’s ability to pay off debts when the conflict ends.

She noted that the most terrifying scenarios for Israel are conflicts that extend to Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, the country’s commercial centers, but even a less intense war, limited to the north of the country, could be enough to push the economy to the brink.

In its report, which was viewed by Sky News Arabia Economy, it explained that the government’s policy of increasing spending is not helping improve the situation. In March, when the armed forces were hoping to achieve a ceasefire by July, the generals estimated that they would need 60 billion shekels ($16 billion, or 3 percent of Israel’s GDP) above their regular budget, in addition to a permanent increase of 30 billion shekels annually to confront the new security situation.

As the fighting continues, deficit projections have risen, with the deficit now expected to reach 8.1 percent of GDP this year, almost three times what was expected before the war, she said.

What does this mean for policy makers in Israel?

The magazine noted that in January, the country’s total debt amounted to 62 percent of GDP, which is well below the average in the OECD, however, the room for fiscal maneuver remains narrow.

If the fighting continues next year, the fiscal situation will deteriorate, she said. Bondholders want assurances that there is room for additional war spending, leaving them with a minimum level of acceptable debt compared to similar countries. Rating agencies are also starting to worry, with Fitch and Moody’s indicating that Israel’s rating could be downgraded again after doing so once this year.

The magazine believed that Smotrich, a settler in the West Bank who leads a far-right party, is making the problem worse, and explained this as follows:

The military is unlikely to be asked to cut costs.

He has refrained from taking other measures to reduce the deficit, either by cutting spending in other areas or raising taxes.

The Israeli welfare state remains intact, with the ultra-Orthodox and settler population, Smotrich’s allies, benefiting from more subsidies and aid.

The magazine expected that the increase in growth would help ease the burdens, despite the return of reserve workers to work and the restoration of consumption to its previous levels, as the Israeli economy is still smaller than it was before the war.

She said the policies have boosted less productive sectors and weakened industry, and the labor market is very tight, with an unemployment rate of 2.7 percent, leaving companies struggling to fill vacancies, while small companies in the technology sector are under pressure from a lack of funding due to the war.

She noted that 80,000 Palestinian workers were denied work permits after October 7 and were not compensated, causing the construction sector to shrink by 40 percent compared to last year, severely impacting home construction and repairs. Currently, the biggest impact has been inflation, which reached an annual rate of 3.6 percent in August, after accelerating over the summer.

She stressed that investors are facing uncertainty about Israel’s ability to recover, and the magazine explained:

The shekel has become volatile.

Israeli banks are facing a flight of capital, with the three largest banks seeing a significant increase in customers seeking to transfer their savings to other countries or link them to the dollar.

Despite inflation remaining above target, the central bank decided to maintain its previous interest rate at its August meeting, fearing that it would harm the recovery.

horror scenario

The magazine indicated that there is a horror scenario, as many investors are not preparing for the outbreak of a war that includes all of Israel, including Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, although Hezbollah may be able to launch such an attack, explaining:

In such a scenario, economic growth could suffer a severe blow, perhaps more severe than that experienced after October 7.

Military expenditures will swell.

The departure of investors could lead to the collapse of banks and a sharp decline in the value of the shekel, forcing the Bank of Israel to intervene and spend its reserves.

“Israeli economists seem to have resigned themselves to the idea that things will get worse,” the magazine said. “Even Smotrich, known for his optimism, is starting to feel the pinch. We are in the longest and most costly war in Israel’s history. Previous conflicts have been very costly for Israel, so don’t be surprised if this one is too.”

The most dangerous crisis

For his part, academic Ahmed Fouad Anwar, who specializes in Israeli affairs, confirmed in statements to the Sky News Arabia Economy website that the Israeli economy is facing the most serious crisis since the establishment of Israel.

He explained that this crisis is due to the exorbitant Israeli spending on items that are extremely dangerous to the Israeli economy in light of the controversial budget, noting that these items are:

Aggression on Gaza

Attacks against the Lebanese Hezbollah.

Talking about the expansion of the Philadelphia Axis.

Procedures for the David’s Sling anti-missile system.

Securing citizens amidst the ongoing tension, which is increasing pressure on the budget

Displacement of displaced persons from the north to the south, which is a costly procedure, whether by opening schools, providing accommodation, or offering unemployment benefits.

He expected that decision-makers in Israel would take a set of exceptional measures to confront the problems facing the economy, including:

Credit rating downgrade.

The shekel fell significantly against the dollar.

The paralysis that affected the tourism sector, agriculture and broad sectors.

Micro-enterprises are harmed by the lack of foreign labor from East Asia or Palestinian labor, in addition to the large percentage of Israeli youth heading to reserve service.

He expected that the most important measure that Israel will take will be a ban on keeping gold, especially since there are attempts to exploit the current situation by many and carry out illegal actions, including the black market and other measures to use gold, not just physical or even dollar forms.

He noted that the measures that Israel will take are worrisome for investors and capitals that by nature do not want to take risks.

The resilience of the Israeli economy

On the other hand, Ashraf Abu Al-Houl, a journalist specializing in Palestinian affairs, confirmed in exclusive statements to the “Sky News Arabia Economy” website that the Israeli economy can withstand a comprehensive war against Hezbollah, for many reasons, most notably that the Israeli economy is larger than the Lebanese economy. He explained that:

Lebanon is a country on the brink of bankruptcy, and therefore its ability and Hezbollah’s ability to engage in a long battle that may extend to the civil and infrastructure sectors requires high capabilities, as Israel always threatens to turn Lebanon into the Middle Ages by targeting its infrastructure.

Hezbollah takes Israel’s threats into account and does not want to expand the confrontation, which is evident so far despite all the Israeli aggression, the assassination of Hezbollah leaders and the destruction of the south. However, the war is still in a certain range with missiles and Tel Aviv and its economic facilities have not been targeted strongly, because in return it will respond by destroying the infrastructure in Lebanon.

Although Israel has been fighting a protracted war in Gaza for a year, its cash reserves are no less than $200 billion.

Israel receives broad American and Western support.

Life in Israel has not been completely paralyzed, as most of its factories operate with technology and produce high-value products, so it can provide protection through missile systems and other means.

Israel has become accustomed to war in the past year, and has called up a large number of reserve forces, so it will not need to call up more reserve forces in its war against Hezbollah.

Israel has enough weapons, and a large part of the weapons it received during its confrontation in Gaza was stored for use in any war against Hezbollah. Moreover, Israeli weapons factories operate day and night, and Israel is one of the largest countries producing weapons, especially security equipment, missile defense systems, and radars. Therefore, the battle for it does not require draining money on purchasing heavy weapons.

He stressed that the Lebanese civilians are paying the price for the confrontation between Israel and Hezbollah, pointing out that Israel targeted relief and medical teams under the pretext that they are elements affiliated with Hezbollah.