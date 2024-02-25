Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/25/2024 – 9:00

The inflation scenario is positive and should allow the Central Bank to reduce the Selic rate to at least 9.5% this year, said on Thursday, 22nd, at a BTG Pactual event, the former director of the monetary authority and manager portfolio of Itaú Asset Bruno Serra. He added that he considers a lower rate of up to 9% possible, but highlighted that this requires a conservative stance in conducting monetary policy.

“The more conservative the Central Bank is now, it will end up reaping the benefits of this more benign current inflation environment and will be able to extend the cycle throughout the second half of the year, perhaps with some reductions of 0.25 percentage points more than the market wait”, said Serra, who participated on Thursday morning at the panel “Economy in Focus: Global Challenges and Opportunities”, at BTG Summit 2024.

The former BC director already expects the IPCA, the official inflation index, to be between 3% and 3.2% this year – closer to the center of the target, of 3%, than the median of the latest Focus report, from 3.81%. And he added that factors such as the fall in agricultural commodities and the good performance of the Brazilian exchange rate should help this scenario.

'Forward guidance'

Previously, Serra defended the withdrawal of his “forward guidance” at the March meeting, which promises new cuts of 0.5 percentage points in the Selic rate in the following two meetings.

With this more conservative communication and the expectation of a positive evolution of the scenario, the BC could reduce interest rates further in total, he argued.

Remnant of uncertainty about BC names

In Bruno Serra's assessment, the market still has some uncertainty about the transition in the management of the Central Bank, although the directors appointed over the last year by the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, have been good.

“There is some trace of uncertainty in the BC transition, despite the appointments of directors being quite good, with everyone speaking the same language,” said Serra, during the BTG Pactual event. “Still, I think the market has a little bit of pause.”