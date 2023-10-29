Brian Rodríguez is having his best season since he arrived at Club América. The Uruguayan winger has four goals and two assists in 14 games in the Apertura 2023 tournament of Liga MX.
Without a doubt, the Uruguayan attacker has been one of the most benefited elements after the arrival of André Jardine to the Coapa club.
During the duel against Rayados de Monterrey, corresponding to matchday 14, Rodríguez had to come off the bench due to an injury. The winger was replaced in the 64th minute by Salvador Reyes after a spectacular tackle by Jesús Gallardo.
The play has generated a lot of controversy because the Rayados player was not sent off for the impertinent action and also because of the reactions it has generated.
After the duel against Monterrey, which América won by a score of 0-3, Brian Rodríguez spoke with the TUDN network. The Uruguayan player revealed that before the injury, Gallardo threatened to ‘break him’.
The South American forward revealed that he had a ‘run-in’ with the Monterrey defender and that he told him: “if you keep stepping on it (the ball) I’m going to break you.” Rodríguez asked Liga MX to take action after Gallardo’s behavior.
Brian Rodríguez indicated that there was bad intention on the part of Jesús Gallardo and that the league must sanction him.
Jonathan dos Santos, visibly angry, confirmed his teammate’s version and pointed out that Gallardo’s move was ‘bad’.
So far neither Club América nor Monterrey have released any official statement regarding this situation. It is not yet known how long Rodríguez will be out of action.
