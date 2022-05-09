The appearance of the character can be obtained in the battle royale store on the occasion of the premiere of the Multiverse of Madness.

Last week we experienced the premiere in Spain of Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the new Marvel Studios movie that fans of the superhero universe have been eagerly awaiting. How could it be otherwise, Fortnite did not want to miss the appointment, and there is news about it in the battle royale.

In it official blog from Epic Games we can take a look at all the content that is put up for sale in the object shop, powerfully drawing attention to the Scarlet Witch skin that has reached the free to play, along with a lot with several exclusive objects.

Dr. Strange is part of the battle passIn the Scarlet Witch Lot we find the appearance, but also the Wanda’s Cloak backpacking accessory, the Chaos Ax pickaxe, and the Manipulation emote of psychic energy. The pack includes a loading screen (with the title Through the mirror dimension) and has a cost of 2,600 V-Bucks, with an initial offer of 1,800, although if we only want the skin we can get it for 1,500 V-Bucks.

If you wonder where the Doctor Strange skin is, tell you that it is already part of the Fortnite battle pass. In addition, limited content was included last week for Star Wars Day and one of the most beloved character skins also landed in the battle royale: Omega Knightwhich can be unlocked by completing certain missions.

