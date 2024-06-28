The Scarlet Sails Graduation Celebration Has Begun on Palace Square in St. Petersburg

The Scarlet Sails graduation celebration began on Palace Square in St. Petersburg. In 2024, the theme of the event was the Year of the Family, declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin. This was reported by “Life.ru”.

First, graduates will see a theatrical performance on Palace Square, then concerts will be held there and on the spit of Vasilievsky Island, where AMIRCHIK, IOWA, ST, Tosya Chaikina, Alsou, Lyusya Chebotina and Vanya Dmitrienko will perform. The headliner of the event will be rapper MOT. The hosts of the concert part of the holiday are Dmitry Khrustalev and Ida Galich.

Viewers will also be able to see a water and pyrotechnic show in the waters of the Neva. The culmination of the event will be the appearance of the brigantine “Russia” with scarlet sails.

In 2023, Scarlet Sails took place on June 24. Then the event was opened by the Governor of St. Petersburg, Alexander Beglov. It was noted that traffic on Nevsky Prospekt was blocked, and the Russian Guard allowed only young people through.

The Scarlet Sails festival was first held in Leningrad in 1968. Resident Vladimir Putin has repeatedly noted that Scarlet Sails is a holiday that best reflects the unique atmosphere and romance of school graduations; it has become a symbol of St. Petersburg.