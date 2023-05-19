The fourth topic of the second debate in which the candidates, Delfina Gómez and Alejandra del Moral, are running for governor of the State of Mexico was “Environment and Sustainable Development.” This they said.

delphine gomez, the representative of the Juntos Hacemos Historia coalition, made up of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), responded to Alejandra del Moral that He sees her as desperate because, in what the campaign has beenit couldn’t advance in the preferences and it’s running on its own.

He also pointed out that he will win as in 2017, since he was sure of having defeated the current governor of the Mexican entity, Alfredo del Mazo.

On the subject, the morenista pointed out that she will not destroy the programs that have helped; however, she knows that it is important to listen to the communities that are in the places that require support, especially in rehabilitating treatment plants.

Meanwhile, Alejandra del Moral, from the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) coalition, asked Delfina Gómez not to get angry, as she said that Her team is the one that is currently lying to her because she has already reached her in the polls and warned that he will win on June 4. Furthermore, he indicated that he really lost in 2017.

The candidate explained that training is the most important thing, since all the offices of her government will have solar panels in the dependencies, so He called for doubling the investment in everything related to ecological programs.

Citizens asked Delfina Gómez how she will handle the water shortageto which he replied that it is a critical situation because the entity’s resources have been exhausted so much that they have become a shameful record, for which he said that nature must be recognized as a subject of law, as well as prevent the privatization of water and forests, even increase the penalties for those who damage the environment.

Besides, Alejandra del Moral pointed out that the theme of theDrought must be addressed with millennial ideasIn other words, with fresh ideas for which he asked to face them with conscience and hard data, since he said that with work and science actions will be carried out such as eliminating illegal dumpsites, expanding environmental programs, even protecting animals on the street .

Both aimed at rescuing the Lerma River and the regulation of wastewater.