The head of the Kalba Fishermen Association, Ibrahim Youssef, confirmed that 560 fishermen in the city of Kalba, affiliated to the Emirate of Sharjah, suffer from a scarcity of fish and an almost complete halt in fishing trips, during the last period, due to the weather fluctuations that the region witnessed during the winter season, which led to an increase in fish prices in Markets.

He explained to “Emirates Today” that the bad weather conditions, the strong winds that the region is exposed to, and the high sea waves, during the past two days, led to a total halt in the fishing movement, as fishermen adhered to the instructions of the competent authorities, in order to preserve the safety of their boats and the workers accompanying them.

Youssef said that fishermen are wary of going to the sea during the current period in anticipation of the return of the winds again, which could damage their boats and fishing supplies and expose them to financial losses.

He pointed out that the fish market suffers from a scarcity of fish due to the lack of fish in the eastern region, pointing out that fishermen in winter are waiting for pelagic fish, wild fish, and horses, but this year has witnessed a significant decline in many types of fish due to the lack of rain.

He pointed out that the average yield of fish that was caught during the last period has decreased to half or less, for several reasons, which are the scarcity of fish in the sea, in addition to the fishermen ceasing work and their lack of access to the sea, due to bad weather conditions in the region and their response to the circular of the Meteorological Authority that warns From frequenting the sea, because of the dangers it entails.

Youssef stated that the decrease in the supply of fish during the past month has led to an increase in its prices.

He added that the percentage of fishermen's profits used to increase during the winter season, as a result of the abundance of fishing during this season of each year, and the fish markets were witnessing a great recovery and an abundance of fish.





